Police shoot at murder accused

The Kalaburagi Police shot at and injured Mubeen alias Abdul Rehman, an accused in a murder case, after he tried to attack them and escape from their custody near Taj Sultanpur village on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday morning.

The police took Mubeen to Taj Sultanpur to recover lethal weapons used for killing a migrant worker in August. The police opened fire at the accused when Mubeen tried to attack the officials with a knife.

Mubeen was admitted to the District General Hospital, while two injured policemen were treated at a private hospital.

As per a complaint lodged at the Rural Police Station, Mubeen, along with two of his friends, Mohammad Zakriya and Mohammad Sajid, waylaid an Uttar Pradesh-based workers a month ago and stabbed him to death when he tried to resist a bid to snatch his mobile phone.

The accused was absconding for the last one month. The police apprehended him on Tuesday night.