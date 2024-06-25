ADVERTISEMENT

Police shoot at habitual offender

Published - June 25, 2024 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Madhugiri police opened fire and caught a 34-year-old habitual offender who in a bid to escape from police custody allegedly attacked a police constable while being escorted to the station on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Rizwan, a resident of Hindupur, has over 15 cases of chain snatching and robberies and was on the run. He was tracked down and arrested in Hosakote. While being escorted to the station for inquiry, the accused allegedly requested the police to stop the vehicle near Seegehalli gate to attend a nature’s call. Considering his request, police constable Ramesh escorted him, but Rizwan attacked Ramesh with a beer bottle found on the road side and tried to escape, police claimed.

Inspector Hanumantharayappa reportedly warned Rizwan to stop and fired few rounds in the air as warning before shooting at his leg. Both the injured Rizwan and cconstable Ramesh were rushed to near-by hospital for treatment.

Rizwan along with his associate Chinna was involved in series of chain snatching incidents in the area for the past few months and was on the run. Based on the information he gave, the police have recovered 480 grams of gold valuables and are further investigating the cases against him.

