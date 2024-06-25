GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police shoot at habitual offender

Published - June 25, 2024 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Madhugiri police opened fire and caught a 34-year-old habitual offender who in a bid to escape from police custody allegedly attacked a police constable while being escorted to the station on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Rizwan, a resident of Hindupur, has over 15 cases of chain snatching and robberies and was on the run. He was tracked down and arrested in Hosakote. While being escorted to the station for inquiry, the accused allegedly requested the police to stop the vehicle near Seegehalli gate to attend a nature’s call. Considering his request, police constable Ramesh escorted him, but Rizwan attacked Ramesh with a beer bottle found on the road side and tried to escape, police claimed.

Inspector Hanumantharayappa reportedly warned Rizwan to stop and fired few rounds in the air as warning before shooting at his leg. Both the injured Rizwan and cconstable Ramesh were rushed to near-by hospital for treatment.

Rizwan along with his associate Chinna was involved in series of chain snatching incidents in the area for the past few months and was on the run. Based on the information he gave, the police have recovered 480 grams of gold valuables and are further investigating the cases against him.

Related Topics

crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.