Police shoot at accused in Yadgir

March 13, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Yadgir

The Yadgir Town Police opened fire at an accused in connection with a house theft case when he attacked Circle Inspector Sunil Mulimani and other staff with a knife and also tried to shoot at them with a pistol.

The incident happened when the police team, headed by Mr. Mulimani, went to arrest the 40-year-old accused Shafi near Warkanalli village on the outskirts of Yadgir on Monday morning.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy has in a release said that “Mr. Mulimani opened fire at the accused in self-defence as he attacked him and his staff with a knife and also tried to shoot at them with a pistol.”

The accused suffered a bullet injury on his right leg. He was shifted to the District General Hospital in Yadgir.

The injured police officers, Mr. Mulimani, Harinath Reddy and Abdul Basit, both constables, have also been admitted in hospital for treatment.

Dr. Vedamurthy said that the accused is involved in the house theft case registered under Section 394 of Indian Penal Code in the Yadgir Town Police Station. Further investigation is on.