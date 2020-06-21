Police shaken with third death; 15 positive in Kalasipalyam station

A 59-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to Wilson Garden Traffic Police Station died of COVID-19 late Saturday night. The ASI had tested positive on June 18 and was hospitalised the same day.
The death of three police personnel in a span of one week has hit the department’s morale hard.
On June 20, a 56-year-old constable attached to the Kalasipalyam police station had succumbed to the virus. Earlier, an ASI attached to V.V. Puram traffic police station, who died of heart attack, had tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously.
The fact that the police are vulnerable to contracting the virus because of the nature of their jobs hit home after 15 personnel from Kalasipalyam police station tested positive late Saturday night. DCP (West) Ramesh Banot said that the 15 personnel and one family member of one of the personnel tested positive. “Based on requirement, we are utilising the services of the adjoining police stations. Most of the primary and secondary contacts have been traced and are in quarantine,” he said. With this, over 23 police personnel from that station alone have tested positive for COVID-19.
Stations sealed
Koramangala and Bande Palya police stations were sanitised and sealed on Sunday as one personnel each from the two stations tested positive.
