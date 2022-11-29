Police serve notice to Odanadi founder over claims of bribe to withdraw from case against Murugha Mutt seer

November 29, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MYSURU

Founder of NGO Odanadi Seva Samsthe M.L. Parashuram has been served with a notice by the Chitradurga police over his reported claim that he was offered a bribe of ₹3 crore to withdraw from the sexual abuse case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

The notice dated November 28, 2022, served by the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Chitradurga district, who is also the investigating officer, to Mr. Parashuram referred to his recent statement in the media that Odanadi Seva Samsthe had been lured with an offer of ₹3 crore to withdraw from the case against the seer.

The notice asked Mr. Parashuram to appear before the Deputy Superintendent of Police, with relevant evidence at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and give a statement.

Mr. Parashuram, however, has sought an excuse from personal appearance. In reply to the notice, he said he had already been asked by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Mysuru district to participate in a meeting it had convened to discuss the issues related to victims in the case on Wednesday.

He said he had also spoken to the police officer and informed him about the backache he faces during long-distance travel. Since his participation in the meeting convened by the CWC in Mysuru as well as his presence before the investigating officer in Chitradurga were both important, Mr. Parashuram, in reply to the notice, sought an alternative date from the police for personal appearance.

But, in the event his presence before him was urgent, Mr. Parashuram urged the police officer to give him an opportunity to make his statement through either a WhatsApp call or via Google Meet. Or, the police officer can even come to Mysuru to obtain his statement, he added.

Threat

In view of the life threat he was facing in connection with the case, Mr. Parashuram said he was ready to give his statement in this regard before a Magistrate under Section 164 of the Cr.PC. He urged the police officer to ensure that an appropriate place with appropriate security be provided for him while making the statement.