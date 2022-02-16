Police send notices to temples and churches over noise pollution in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau February 16, 2022 11:28 IST

The notices mentions the prescribed decibel limits during the day and night for industrial, residential and commercial areas

Photo for representation only. | Photo Credit: AP

The notices mentions the prescribed decibel limits during the day and night for industrial, residential and commercial areas

After cracking down on the use of mics in mosques during the call for prayer, or ‘azan’, the Karnataka Government has turned its attention to temples and churches, and the use of bells. Jurisdictional police have been instructed to issue notices to temples and churches asking them to keep decibel levels in check in adherence to the Noise Pollution Control Rules 2000 under the Environment Protection Act. The notice mentions the prescribed decibel limits during the day and night for industrial, residential and commercial areas. “This is done periodically as per the norm. Notices are issued to all religious and non-religious places to follow the order,” said a senior police officer.



Our code of editorial values