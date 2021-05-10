Police seize vehicles out on the streets without valid reason

The first day of lockdown in Dharwad district saw vehicles being seized in large numbers as the Police Commissioner and Superintendent of Police themselves swung into action, in a bid to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines.

As per the guidelines, people were not to use vehicles unless it was found absolutely necessary. However, the police found many people out on the streets either on their two-wheelers or driving their four-wheelers and on enquiry many of them were not able to give a justifiable reason for the use of the vehicle. Consequently, several of such vehicles were seized.

Police Commissioner Labhu Ram himself monitored the situation for a while at the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi on Monday after the 10 a.m. deadline for purchase of essential commodities ended. He checked vehicles and sought answers from people why they were still outside. As a few of them could not give convincing and justifiable answers, their vehicles were seized.

The police had put up barricades at various strategic locations and only those vehicles which had requisite permission and those proceeding on work were allowed to go. The remaining were seized and the owners were asked to contact the police station concerned for claiming their seized vehicles.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant said that 430 two-wheelers were seized for violating guidelines in various taluks and rural areas of the district. In a press release, he said that the vehicles seized would be released after the end of the lockdown and after verification of documents.

He said that the police would be conducting a drive to check unnecessary movement of vehicles and also people in towns and villages of the district. Unnecessary movement and unauthorised gatherings would be dealt with strictly, he said.