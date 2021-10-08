Police seize PDS rice, wheat

KALABURAGI

08 October 2021 21:39 IST

Officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department conducted raids on two shops at Agricultural Produce and Market Committee Yard in Kalaburagi and seized 477 quintals of rice and three quintals of wheat that were meant for distribution among people through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The police raided a shop belonging to Shankar Mahadevappa Devshetty and seized 191 quintals of rice and three quintals of wheat.

The police also raided Gangambika Dal Industries and seized 286 quintals of rice.

A case has been registered against vehicle owner Beerling and driver Basavaraj at Chowk Police Station. Similarly, another case has been registered against Kiran Kumar and Madhukar in the Rural Police Station.