Police seize ration kits prepared on behalf of Independent candidate

March 18, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahalakshmi Layout police on Friday raided a godown and recovered ration kits which were being prepared on behalf of an Independent candidate to distribute to the public to lure them to vote for him in the Assembly polls.

Based on a complaint filed by Dhananjaya G.T., Assistant Executive Engineer, BBMP, the police registered a case against Kemparaju K. from Gouribidanur and his associate Ashik Suresh, charging them under Section 171 E (bribery) and 171F (undue influence or personation at an election).

Based on a tip-off, Dhananjaya, along with the police, raided the godown situated at APMC market in Yeshwantpur and seized the material. Ashik told the police that he was carrying out the work on behalf of Kemparaju who was going to be an Independent candidate. The ration contained food grains, pulses, and essential items to be distributed for Ugadi. Each kit had a photo of Kemparaju and his Ugadi wishes. The ration kits have been seized.

