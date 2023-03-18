HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police seize ration kits prepared on behalf of Independent candidate

March 18, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahalakshmi Layout police on Friday raided a godown and recovered ration kits which were being prepared on behalf of an Independent candidate to distribute to the public to lure them to vote for him in the Assembly polls.

Based on a complaint filed by Dhananjaya G.T., Assistant Executive Engineer, BBMP, the police registered a case against Kemparaju K. from Gouribidanur and his associate Ashik Suresh, charging them under Section 171 E (bribery) and 171F (undue influence or personation at an election).

Based on a tip-off, Dhananjaya, along with the police, raided the godown situated at APMC market in Yeshwantpur and seized the material. Ashik told the police that he was carrying out the work on behalf of Kemparaju who was going to be an Independent candidate. The ration contained food grains, pulses, and essential items to be distributed for Ugadi. Each kit had a photo of Kemparaju and his Ugadi wishes. The ration kits have been seized.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.