ADVERTISEMENT

Police seize more than 200 head of cattle near Kerala border

September 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Antharsanthe police in Mysuru district have seized more than 200 head of cattle and 10 vehicles used in their transportation across the State’s border to neighbouring Kerala.

The police said a total of 11 persons, who were allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of the cattle, have been taken into custody.

The cattle had been sourced from different parts of Karnataka and were to cross the inter-State border at Antharsanthe in H.D. Kote taluk early on Wednesday. But, the police received a tip-off and lay in wait near the border.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When the first vehicle carrying the cattle was halted, the other vehicles following turned around and were trying to return, but the police seized them, said a police official from Antharsanthe police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US