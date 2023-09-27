HamberMenu
Police seize more than 200 head of cattle near Kerala border

September 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Antharsanthe police in Mysuru district have seized more than 200 head of cattle and 10 vehicles used in their transportation across the State’s border to neighbouring Kerala.

The police said a total of 11 persons, who were allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of the cattle, have been taken into custody.

The cattle had been sourced from different parts of Karnataka and were to cross the inter-State border at Antharsanthe in H.D. Kote taluk early on Wednesday. But, the police received a tip-off and lay in wait near the border.

When the first vehicle carrying the cattle was halted, the other vehicles following turned around and were trying to return, but the police seized them, said a police official from Antharsanthe police station.

