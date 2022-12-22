Police seize illegal liquor worth ₹30.63 lakh

December 22, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Bidar Police on Thursday seized a truck with 450 cartons of liquor bottles and arrested 10 men near Dubalgundi Cross in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip-off, the police seized the truck carrying liquor worth ₹30.63 lakh from Raibag in Belagavi district to a godown belonging to Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited at Mailoor in Bidar.

The names of those arrested were given as: Yeshwant Kapnoor, Mustafa Chincholi, Bhimashankar Donnur, Sanju Kumar Baslapur, Sunil Narona, Ambareesh, Shrikant Prabhu, Shreemant Arki, Lokesh Mankare and Sunil Sharnappa.

The police have seized the truck and also four four-wheelers.