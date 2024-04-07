Police seize ₹5.6 crore unaccounted for money in Ballari

April 07, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The police have seized ₹5.6 crore unaccounted for cash, three kg gold and 103 kg silver jewellery items from a house in Brucepet Police limits in Ballari on Sunday. The total value of the seized gold and silver items is estimated to be ₹1.9 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, the Brucepet Police raided the house belonging to Naresh Soni, a jewellery merchant of Kambali Bazaar, and found the unaccounted for cash and jewellery.

Superintendent of Police Ranjit Kumar Bandaru, who visited the spot, said that a case has been registered at Brucepet Police Station.

