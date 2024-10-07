ADVERTISEMENT

Police seize 400 kg ganja plants worth ₹2 crore in Bidar district

Published - October 07, 2024 09:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Police recovering ganja plants from an agricultural field in Ujlamb village of Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bidar District Police on Sunday unearthed a ganja (cannabis) plantation in an agricultural field at Ujlamb village, located on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, in Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti, addressing media persons on Monday, said that about 400 kg of ganja plants ready for harvest, worth approximately ₹2 crore, have been seized.

Based on a complaint lodged at Manthal Police Station, a police team, led by Sub-Inspector of Police Suvarna Malshetty, combed the agricultural fields in Ujlamb and surrounding villages and found ganja grown on a large patch of land in the middle of the field surrounded by red gram crop.

The police team uprooted the ganja crop that weighed about 400 kg (wet ganja plants).

The police have arrested a man from Umarga in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra in connection with the case.

