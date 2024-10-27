ADVERTISEMENT

Police seize 264 motorbikes without documents in twin cities

Updated - October 27, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Belagavi

Commuters urged to carry documents in physical or online formats

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate carried out a drive on Saturday night and seized 264 motorcycles without documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar told reporters that this was the first such operation and that they will continue doing so.

He said that officials set up 14 check-posts in the south division of the twin cities for the operation. And, the vehicles were seized from Hubballi Town, Ghanti Keri, Kasaba Peth, Old Hubballi and Bendigeri police limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

He requested commuters to maintain records either in physical form or in Digilocker.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The raid was held is in view of several complaints received about overspeeding, violation of traffic rules, alcohol consumption in public places and using vehicles without number plates and in offences.

It was also held to send a message that the police are vigilant and that they will lay special focus on the safety of women and students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US