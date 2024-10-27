Police seize 264 motorbikes without documents in twin cities

Officers of the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate carried out a drive on Saturday night and seized 264 motorcycles without documents.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar told reporters that this was the first such operation and that they will continue doing so.

He said that officials set up 14 check-posts in the south division of the twin cities for the operation. And, the vehicles were seized from Hubballi Town, Ghanti Keri, Kasaba Peth, Old Hubballi and Bendigeri police limits.

He requested commuters to maintain records either in physical form or in Digilocker.

The raid was held is in view of several complaints received about overspeeding, violation of traffic rules, alcohol consumption in public places and using vehicles without number plates and in offences.

It was also held to send a message that the police are vigilant and that they will lay special focus on the safety of women and students.