Police seek public cooperation in eradicating drug menace from the Coast

MANGALURU

26 June 2021 18:08 IST

Narcotic drugs worth over ₹1.35 crore destroyed in twin districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Mangaluru City Commissioner of Police N. Shashi Kumar on Saturday appealed to the general public to cooperate with the police in eradicating narcotic drug menace from the coast.

He was speaking on an occasion where the police destroyed over 160 kg of ganja and other narcotic drugs seized in about 60 cases, as a part of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here. Mr. Kumar urged people to share any information on transportation, sale and consumption of narcotic drugs, thereby preventing their abuse. The Commissioner said the police was simultaneously destroying confiscated narcotic drugs at respective district/ city police units as per the direction of the Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood.

Mr. Kumar said the city police have cracked several drug abuse and trafficking cases in their limits and arrested the accused. More than 214 cases were registered and 300 people were arrested since over a year. The substances, worth over ₹10 lakh, were destroyed at Ramky Energy and Environment Ltd., a biomedical waste disposal plant at Kolnad, Mulki.

Dakshina Kannada district Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane led the narcotic substance destruction drive of the district police at the same unit. Over 220 kg of ganja and other substances worth over ₹25 lakh were incinerated at the biomedical disposal plant.

Mr. Sonawane said the district police have registered 89 cases under the NDPS Act in the last four years and arrested 153 people besides seizing 383 kg ganja and other substances.

Udupi district

The Udupi district police got narcotic drugs worth over ₹ 1 crore destroyed at Ayush Envirotech, Nandikur Industrial Area, Padubidri on Saturday. As much as 103 kg ganja, 100 gm Hydroweed, 1,362 strips of MDM, 990 strips of LSD and other substances were incinerated under the leadership of Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana.

The highest number of NDPS cases were reported from Manipal (12) and Udupi (10) police stations among 50 total cases from which substances were destroyed.