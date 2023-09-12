Police security given to seer after he receives threat to life

September 12, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government has provided police security to Sri Nijagunananda Swami of Belur Nishkala Mantap in Belagavi district, after he received a letter containing a life threat to him.

Senior police officers visited the math and assessed the situation on Monday. Police constables will accompany the seer when he is in Belur or when he is travelling, a senior officer said.

The letter, received by post, says that he somehow escaped in 2020, but there is no way he can escape now. The unsigned letter claims to be from a tolerant Hindu. It invokes Goddess Kali and ends with a warning that the seer will not be spared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seer, however, said that he is not perturbed by the letter.

“I must have received some 20 such letters till now. They do not bother me. I am not worried about death. I may be only worried that my social work may come to an end. But the devotees of the math are concerned. We have registered a police complaint. I am aware that when you are active in public life and make some statement in public, you should be ready for those who want to oppose you based on ideological differences. The government has provided security now. I am sure that the government will take all the right steps. It has a duty to protect the freedom of expression of citizens,” he said.

“Opposition to public intellectuals for their vocal opinions is not new. It has been happening since Lord Buddha’s times. However, such threats will not stop me. I will continue to speak in favour of truth and against blind belief,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.