Karnataka

Police security for Shiv Sena, NCP offices

Following opposition by some Kannada organisations to the statements of Maharashtra leaders about merging Belagavi with Maharashtra, the police provided protection to the offices of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party in Belagavi on Thursday.

Police personnel have been deputed to the buildings housing the offices of these two parties that are in a coalition government in the neighbouring State. This will be continued based on the threat perception, said a police officer. He hinted that it could continue till December 5, the day of the proposed State-wide protest against the announcement of the Maratha Development Board.

