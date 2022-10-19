Police search Shivamogga prison premises

The search team found beedi, cigarettes, match boxes, lighters and hookahs made up of plastic bottles

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 19, 2022 17:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Police conducting search operations in Shivamogga Central Prison on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga police, on Wednesday, conducted searches at Shivamogga Central Prison and found tobacco items with the inmates. The search operations were conducted under the leadership of Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar.

The search team found beedi, cigarettes, match boxes, lighters and hookahs made up of plastic bottles. All the items were seized, said a press release issued by the district police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, there were attempts by miscreants to throw sachets of ganja into the prison. Shivamogga police had arrested three people on charges of attempting to smuggle ganja into the prison earlier this year and booked them under the NDPS Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app