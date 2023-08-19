Police say injured hotel employee from Sikkim cooked up a story

August 19, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 31-year-old hotel employee from Sikkim who was walking home after a party and suffered injuries following a fall cooked up a story and tried to mislead the police.

The complainant , Dinesh Subba, came to the city seven months ago with his wife and a three-month-old child and started working in a hotel.

According to the police, he partied till 3 a.m. on August 15 with two of his friends and started walking home. On the way, an inebriated Subba while looking to buy a drink at a juice centre fell down and sustained injuries.

A security guard of a nearby residential apartment came to his help and Subba weaved a story that he had been attacked by three persons, accusing him of being a Chinese national.

The security guard alerted the Electronics City police who shifted Subba to a hospital before registering a case of assault. During investigation, the police found CCTV footage which recorded Subba’s fall.

When the police confronted him again, Subba said he did not remember anything. Meanwhile, news about the “attack” went viral, prompting the Sikkim Chief Minister’s office to contact the city police seeking details.

C.K. Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast division, who is also the nodal officer for northeast migrant workers in Bengaluru city, said: “We meticulously investigate every aspect of a case. Our initial findings have uncovered a more complex reality. While the complainant alleged an attack by bike-borne individuals, our investigation reveals that he had consumed alcohol and had a fall. The victim partied with his two friends that night when he had a fall and injured himself.”

