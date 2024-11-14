 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police save cab driver in the nick of time from jumping off flyover

Published - November 14, 2024 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A cab driver, who attempted to jump off from the busy Richmond road flyover, was saved in the nick of time by the Ashok nagar traffic police.

Sub-Inspector of police Harish Kumar B. M. and head constable Lokesh D. G. were posted at the junction when they heard a commotion on the flyover around 6.45 a.m. The police noticed a mobile phone falling from the flyover and the woman crying out for help while holding a man to stop him from jumping.

Sensing trouble, Lokesh rushed onto the flyover on his bike with the siren on in the one-way direction and managed to pin down the man. Meanwhile, Harish Kumar joined him and the duo called the Hoysala patrolling vehicle and sent the rescued man to Ashok Nagar police station for an inquiry.

Police inquiry revealed that the man, Venkataraju, was travelling in a car with his wife and brother-in-law. Due to the peak hour traffic, vehicles were moving slow. The couple had an argument and in the ensuing squabble, he got out of the car and went to the edge of the flyover while his wife struggled to stop him. Passers-by thought of him as a theif stealing the mobile phone and trying to flee from the spot.

Venkataraju was upset after the demise of his grandmother and was admitted to National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans). After two days of treatment, he was discharged and the incident occurred when he was returning home.

“We were able to save him in the nick of time. We initially thought he was a mobile thief trying to escape. But when we rushed to the spot, we found that it was a couple’s fight and pinned the man down before he jumped off the flyover“, Harish Kumar told The Hindu. The police counselled Venkataraju and his family members, and they let him go. 

(Those who are in distress or having suicidal tendencies can seek help from Arogya Sahayavani at 104)

Published - November 14, 2024 09:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.