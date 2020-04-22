Police salute COVID warriors in Mangaluru

While police in 25 patrol vehicles saluted as they took laps on the premises of the super specialty block of the Government Wenlock Hospital here, the doctors, paramedical staff, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and Assisted Social Health Activists gathered there clapped in appreciation.

This was how the police and the medical staff appreciated each other during the honour convoy organised by the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate on Wednesday.

The doctors, paramedical staff, laboratory technicians, house keeping personnel, pharmacists, and staff from Department of Health and Family Welfare stood in a semi-circle as the convoy of police patrol vehicles entered the premises. The health staff clapped as these vehicles took a few laps. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh too joined to clap and said this was the first time she was witnessing a unique moral boosting exercise of the medical fraternity.

“Here are the members of the army who are fighting corona day in and day out,” said Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha, appreciating the medical staff. District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bayari appreciated the support of police in the prevention of the COVID-19. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said the police are ready to help ASHA and other health staff in discharging their duties.

The 20-minute long honour convoy ended with the lap by the Rapid Intervention Vehicle in which a policemen carried the national flag to which the medical staff saluted. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri then moved around to thank the medical staff and policemen with folded hands.