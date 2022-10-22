Police role in nation building lauded

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 22, 2022 20:24 IST

United Hospital chief Dr. Vikram Siddareddy has lauded the role of police personnel in the development of the nation.

At a gathering at the Police Commemoration Day programme held at the police commissionerate office in Kalaburagi on Friday, he said, “We have created a society that looks to policing as the answer to our problems. Trustworthiness and justice should be the hallmark of the police force. When any untoward incident takes place in society, the first thing that comes to mind is the Police Department. It shows the faith of the people towards the department. The police force across the country discharges responsibilities even in the most difficult circumstances.”

Dr. Siddareddy praised the role of the police during the COVID-19 pandemic and said the police force had been providing exemplary service to the people.

MLC B.G. Patil in his address said, “While soldiers protect the country’s border, the police are the one who protect all of us inside the country”

Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar said the police strive to curb crime from society within the framework of law.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Addur Srinivasalu paid tribute to the martyrs by naming all 261 policemen who died on duty in the last one year.

