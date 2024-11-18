Police return recovered stolen property to owners in Kalaburagi

The Kalaburagi District Police on Monday conducted a property-return parade here on the District Reserve Police (DAR) Grounds and returned recovered stolen valuables worth ₹56.40 lakh to their rightful owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu, addressing presspersons, said that these property pertained to 40 cases in which a sum of ₹4.23 lakh in cash, 239 grams of gold ornaments, 85 grams silver ornaments, 58 two-wheelers, 15 cell phones, two motor pumpsets, a pick-up vehicle, an autorickshaw and a weighing machine were recovered and handed over to the owners.

Earlier, the police recovered 149 grams gold ornaments, 85 grams silver ornaments and 30 bikes in 40 cases and handed them over to their rightful owners through one such parade, Mr. Srinivasalu said.

In total, 176 cases were registered at various police stations in Nimbarga, Kamalapur, Jewargi, Chincholi, Shahabad and Aland, of which 69 cases were solved in which stolen valuables worth ₹86.30 lakh was recovered that includes ₹6.25 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth ₹21.91 lakh, silver ornaments estimated at ₹59,000 and 88 motorbikes worth ₹49.52 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.