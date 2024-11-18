ADVERTISEMENT

Police return recovered stolen property to owners in Kalaburagi

Published - November 18, 2024 08:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi District Police on Monday conducted a property-return parade here on the District Reserve Police (DAR) Grounds and returned recovered stolen valuables worth ₹56.40 lakh to their rightful owners.

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu, addressing presspersons, said that these property pertained to 40 cases in which a sum of ₹4.23 lakh in cash, 239 grams of gold ornaments, 85 grams silver ornaments, 58 two-wheelers, 15 cell phones, two motor pumpsets, a pick-up vehicle, an autorickshaw and a weighing machine were recovered and handed over to the owners.

Earlier, the police recovered 149 grams gold ornaments, 85 grams silver ornaments and 30 bikes in 40 cases and handed them over to their rightful owners through one such parade, Mr. Srinivasalu said.

In total, 176 cases were registered at various police stations in Nimbarga, Kamalapur, Jewargi, Chincholi, Shahabad and Aland, of which 69 cases were solved in which stolen valuables worth ₹86.30 lakh was recovered that includes ₹6.25 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth ₹21.91 lakh, silver ornaments estimated at ₹59,000 and 88 motorbikes worth ₹49.52 lakh.

