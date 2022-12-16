  1. EPaper
Police return recovered property to rightful owners

December 16, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi police returned valuables and other goods worth ₹17.5 crore to the rightful owners, during the property return parade in Belagavi on Friday.

Inspector General of Police (northern range) N. Satish Kumar inaugurated the parade.

He said the officers in various police stations had detected 201 cases of theft and arrested 324 persons accused of the offences.

The properties include 8.3 kg of gold valued at ₹4.18 crore, 7 kg of silver valued at ₹4.91 lakh, two-wheelers worth ₹1.24 crore, other vehicles valued at ₹3.99 crore, cash of ₹7.47 crore, and mobile phones valued at ₹59 lakh.

The parade was held at the district armed reserve parade grounds. Beneficiaries thanked the police for their efficient investigation and recovery.

