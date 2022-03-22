Police retrieve student’s body from waterfalls
The police recovered the body of Srihari Angadi, a college student, from the Vajra waterfalls near Londa on Monday.
He jumped into the waterfalls and hit a rock on Sunday. He was seriously injured after the fall. When he did not come up, his friends panicked and called the police.
Police Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar visited the spot. A case has been registered in the Ramnagar Police Station. The police worked with the local fishermen to retrieve the body, said a police officer.
