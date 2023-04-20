ADVERTISEMENT

Police rescue stolen baby from Vani Vilas Hospital within record time

April 20, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The V.V. Puram police rescued an eight-day-old baby boy within 72 hours of being kidnapped from Vani Vilas Hospital on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, Divya Rashmi, 29, had an abortion and desperately wanted a baby. She decided to steal a baby from a hospital and went around Victoria Hospital, KIMS, KC General Hospital, Bowring Hospital, and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, before going to Vani Vilas Hospital where the victim Suma H.K. was sleeping with her newborn.

Suma, a resident of Tiptur, was admitted to hospital for delivery on April 7. The doctor had asked Suma to stay for two more days as she was anaemic and needed treatment. While she and the baby were sleeping, the accused ventured into the hospital, picked up the baby and vanished.

Based on the complaint, a team of police analysed around 600 CCTV footage starting from Vani Vilas till Ramanagara before arresting the accused Divya Rashmi and charging her under kidnapping.

The police rescued the baby and reunited him with the mother. P. Krishnakant, DCP, South Division lauded the team for cracking the case in record time.

