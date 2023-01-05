ADVERTISEMENT

Police rescue 10-year-old boy taken away for ₹10 lakh ransom

January 05, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Siddeshwar Colony in Kalaburagi for a ransom of ₹10 lakh, was rescued by the police on Wednesday.

The culprits, who came in an autorickshaw on the pretext of enquiring about an address, kidnapped the boy, Sudarshan Rathod, who was waiting for his school bus.

The boy’s father, Gurunath, received an extortion call from the kidnappers demanding ₹10 lakh ransom. They also warned Mr. Gurunath against going to the police if he wanted his child to be safe.

However, Mr. Gurunath informed the police about the kidnap. Initially, the police tried to trace the contact number of the kidnappers and found that the SIM card used to make the ransom call was registered in a fictitious name.

Meanwhile, the police spread the dragnet across the city to nab the kidnappers.

The kidnappers also asked the victim’s father to leave the ransom amount in a bag near a school at Pala village on the outskirts of the city.

After arriving at the spot, the accused, sensing police presence, left the boy and fled. The police then rescued the boy.

The victim’s family members expressed gratitude to the police for their prompt action and rescuing their child.

CONNECT WITH US