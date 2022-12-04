  1. EPaper
Police rescue 10 Tamil Nadu workers from sugarcane fields in Hassan

The workers, including five children, hailed from Ambur in Tamil Nadu and had been denied pay and basic amenities for two months

December 04, 2022 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a workers carrying a load of harvested sugarcane crop.

A file photo of a workers carrying a load of harvested sugarcane crop. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Hassan Police rescued 10 people, including five children, who were working without pay and basic amenities at a sugarcane field in Doddaganne of Channarayapatna taluk on Saturday. The rescued are all from Ambur city in Tamil Nadu.

Channarayapatna Police, around 8 am on Saturday, received information from the Legal Service Authority about a family from Tamil Nadu working in a sugarcane field without pay. The police reached the place and rescued Vijay, 32, Mallika, 52, Durga, 26, Priya, 20, Ammu, 28 and five children. They had working in the fields for the last two months.

Three people — Ramalingam, Pushpa and Rukmini — residents of Holenarasipur, brought them from Tamil Nadu to work in the sugarcane fields. Since then, the workers have been toiling in different fields without any payment. They were also not provided with basic amenities for a decent stay in the field.

The police arrested the three accused and presented the rescued in front of the district magistrate. They have been provided with security in Hassan city.

