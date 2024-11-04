Police remove banner following altercation between groups in Belagavi

The police intervened to stop an altercation between two groups over two banners in Shahu Nagar here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two groups of youth began quarrelling over a banner depicting Mughal king Aurangzeb at a street corner in Shahu Nagar.

Some youth objected to it and some members of the city corporation came to the site and demanded that the banner be brought down immediately.

However, another group opposed it. They said that a banner of Veer Savarkar should be removed if the Aurangzeb banner was to be removed.

The police, who arrived at the spot. removed the Aurangzeb banner, after convincing the two groups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.