Police remove banner following altercation between groups in Belagavi

Published - November 04, 2024 10:59 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The police intervened to stop an altercation between two groups over two banners in Shahu Nagar here on Sunday.

Two groups of youth began quarrelling over a banner depicting Mughal king Aurangzeb at a street corner in Shahu Nagar.

Some youth objected to it and some members of the city corporation came to the site and demanded that the banner be brought down immediately.

However, another group opposed it. They said that a banner of Veer Savarkar should be removed if the Aurangzeb banner was to be removed.

The police, who arrived at the spot. removed the Aurangzeb banner, after convincing the two groups.

