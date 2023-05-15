Police register suo motu case against unidentified miscreants for raising slogans in favour of Pakistan

May 15, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Belagavi Police have registered a suo motu case against unidentified miscreants who are said to have raised the slogan, Pakistan Zindabad, in Belagavi on Saturday, when counting of votes polled in the Assembly elections was being taken up at a counting centre.

Police Inspector Dayanand Shegunasi has filed a case against some Muslim miscreants belonging to the Congress.

These miscreants now face the charge of rioting (Section 153 of Indian Penal Code) and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration (Section 153B).

The case has been registered in the Tilakwadi Police Station.

In his complaint, the police officer said that he was on duty at the counting centre near Rani Parvati Devi Circle in Belagavi on Saturday afternoon.

“At that time, some youth started raising the slogan, Pakistan Zindabad, to disturb the unity and integrity of the country. This was done to damage communal harmony in Belagavi,” he said.

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah said that further investigation is on.