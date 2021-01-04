Police register FIR against Nirani

Bilagi MLA and chairman of MRN Group of companies Murugesh R. Nirani is in trouble for allegedly trying to disturb communal harmony. The Kodigehalli police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint of a private citizen, following a court direction.
In July 2020, the BJP legislator had circulated a message on social media commenting on Hindu deities, which led to public criticism.
‘Communal disturbance’
A resident of Sahakara Nagar later approached the court seeking action against Mr. Nirani. Acting on the court’s direction, the police on December 26 registered an FIR against the MLA.
In his statement to the police, the complainant said that Mr. Nirani’s act amounted to bringing disharmony and communal disturbance.
The police said that they would issue a notice to Mr. Nirani for questioning. “Based on the response, further action will be taken,” a police officer said.
Incidentally, following the controversy in July last year, the MLA had issued a public apology claiming that it was an “inadvertent forward” and that it had happened when his phone was with his personal assistant.
