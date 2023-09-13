HamberMenu
Police register FIR against news anchor

September 13, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Seshadripuram police on Tuesday registered an FIR against TV anchor Sudhir Chaudhary for allegedly spreading misinformation about the State government‘s subsidy scheme for minority communities to create communal disharmony.

Based on the complaint by Shivakumar S., officer with State minority Development Corporation, the police booked Sudhir, his channel and organiser, charging them under Section 505 (making or circulating false statements, rumours, or information with specific intent) and Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place ) for further investigations.

In his complaint, Mr. Shivakumar alleged that Chaudhary in his report claimed that the Karnataka Government was providing the scheme only to the minorities and not to the non-minority Hindus, and that it is practising minority appeasement in the State. His statement not only spreads misinformation, but also disturbs communal harmony, he said in his complaint .

