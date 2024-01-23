ADVERTISEMENT

Police register FIR against Hindutva activists

January 23, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru police have registered an FIR against Hindutva activists who staged a protest on the DC office premises on Monday, based on a complaint by Assistant Commissioner of Chikkamagaluru Daljith Kumar, an IAS officer.

The officer has not named the accused in the complaint but said, ‘four to five people’. Chikkamagaluru Town Police Station registered the case on charges of stopping public servants from discharging their duties, unlawful assembly, rioting and wrongful restraint.

The activists had sought permission from the district administration to hold a homa at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah on Monday to mark the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. As the DC denied permission, they staged dharna in front of the DC’s office and also conducted homa. They attempted to enter the office. The police took them into custody and released them later.

