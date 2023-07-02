Police register FIR against animal rescue centre for death of stray dogs in their care

July 02, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bagaluru police have registered an FIR against a city-based animal rescue centre following the mysterious death of 13 stray dogs they had rescued for rehabilitation and care.

Based on the complaint by Dr. Radhika Thyagaraju, animal activist, the police have registered a case against Charlies Animals Rescue Center (CARE), at Mittaganahalli cross charging them under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The incident came to light when Dr. Radhika noticed the staff of CARE staff members had brought the corpses of 13 stray dogs to the Summanahalli crematorium on May 26 this year. She alerted the police and stopped the cremation demanding the post-mortem certificate to ascertain the cause of death. CARE staff were reportedly taken to the police station and samples drawn from the corpses were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

Inquiries revealed that CARE has tied up with the BBMP for the rescue, rehabilitation, and treatment of rescued stray dogs. However many rescued dogs were getting killed and cremated without any valid reasons. The police are now awaiting the FSL reports to take further action. The centre had allegedly cremated around 50 dogs at the crematorium few days ago, Dr. Radhika alleged in her complaint.

The Kamakshipalya police initially registered a case against the trustee and members of the centre and the case was later transferred to Bagaluru police.

