Police register case of dowry death

Following a complaint from a farmer in Murgod village, the police have registered a case of dowry death in Nandagad police station in Khanapur taluk.
According to the complaint, Lakshmi Basavaraj Angadi, 22, ended her life by allegedly consuming poison at her husband’s home in Kakkeri village on Saturday.
Her in-laws allegedly tortured her for dowry, the complaint said. Her parents had paid dowry to her husband during the marriage, but he allegedly continued to demand more, the complaint added. Circle Inspector Motilal Pawar has registered a complaint against the husband, Basavaraj, and four of his relatives.
(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)
