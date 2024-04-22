ADVERTISEMENT

Police register case in connection with murder of youth in Yadgir

April 22, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Town Police on Monday registered a case against two accused in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old youth in Yadgir.

The victim was identified as Rakesh, while the names of the accused were given as Fayaz and Asif. The crime happened on Sunday.

The First Information Report (FIR) says that the accused strangled Rakhesh to death over a petty issue. Rakesh had gone to buy roti from Fayaz, who runs a roti kendra in Shantinagar in the city, and was abused by the accused, as there was no stock.

Responding to the abuse by Fayaz, Rakesh asked him why he was running a roti kendra when he cannot provide rotis. This petty issue lingered on even after Rakesh reached home in Hendagara Agasi.

Both the accused came to Rakesh’s house and started hitting him and strangled him to death, the FIR said.

Following a complaint by Manjamma, the Town Police registered the case under Sections 109, 504 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3(1)(r)(s), 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

