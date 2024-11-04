ADVERTISEMENT

Police register case in connection with murder in Shahapur

Published - November 04, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Shahapur police have registered a case against two accused in connection with a murder reported near Doranahalli in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district on Saturday evening.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Tippanna Chandram Rathod of Kanyakolur tanda in the taluk.

The police gave the names of the accused as Kumar Yamanappa and Lakya Chandu Chawan of Kanyakolur tanda.

It is suspected that enmity was the cause for the crime. However, the real cause will be revealed after the completion of investigation.

The police have launched a search for the accused.

The case was registered under Sections of 103(1) r/w 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

