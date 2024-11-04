GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police register case in connection with murder in Shahapur

Published - November 04, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Shahapur police have registered a case against two accused in connection with a murder reported near Doranahalli in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district on Saturday evening.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Tippanna Chandram Rathod of Kanyakolur tanda in the taluk.

The police gave the names of the accused as Kumar Yamanappa and Lakya Chandu Chawan of Kanyakolur tanda.

It is suspected that enmity was the cause for the crime. However, the real cause will be revealed after the completion of investigation.

The police have launched a search for the accused.

The case was registered under Sections of 103(1) r/w 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

Published - November 04, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.