Police register case in connection with alleged kidnapping of GP members

June 25, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Yadgir

The Yadgir police have registered a case in connection with an alleged kidnapping of two women gram panchayat members of Naganur Gram Panchayat under Shahapur Assembly Constituency near the district administration premises on Friday.

Neelagangamma and Bibi Fathima are the members who are said to have been kidnapped by Mahantagowda Shankargowda Policepatil, Sharanappa Siddappa Kenchagol and AnantReddy Sharanappa Kenchagol all from Naganur village.

According to complaint lodged by Shivanna Appanna Hosalli, Neelagangamma and Bibi Fathima were kidnapped by the accused persons forcefully in a Ertiga vehicle when they had gone inside the hall of Deputy Commissioner’s office to get information about reservation for the post of President and Vice president of Naganur GP.

The police registered a case under Section 363 of Indian Penal Code.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said they had not yet been traced.

