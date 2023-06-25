ADVERTISEMENT

Police register case in connection with alleged kidnapping of GP members

June 25, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Yadgir police have registered a case in connection with an alleged kidnapping of two women gram panchayat members of Naganur Gram Panchayat under Shahapur Assembly Constituency near the district administration premises on Friday.

Neelagangamma and Bibi Fathima are the members who are said to have been kidnapped by Mahantagowda Shankargowda Policepatil, Sharanappa Siddappa Kenchagol and AnantReddy Sharanappa Kenchagol all from Naganur village. 

According to complaint lodged by Shivanna Appanna Hosalli, Neelagangamma and Bibi Fathima were kidnapped by the accused persons forcefully in a Ertiga vehicle when they had gone inside the hall of Deputy Commissioner’s office to get information about reservation for the post of President and Vice president of Naganur GP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police registered a case under Section 363 of Indian Penal Code.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said they had not yet been traced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US