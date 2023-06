June 20, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kamakashipalya police on Tuesday unearthed a drug racket and arrested a peddler and recovered 85 gm of MDMA powder worth ₹2.9 lakh.

The accused, according to the police, was caught red-handed while waiting for his clients near a bar and restaurant in Kottigepalya. The accused has been booked under NDPS Act.

