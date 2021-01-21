Police recover LSD worth ₹1.3 crore

The Kumaraswamy Layout police have arrested two people who were allegedly part of an inter-State drug racket and seized LSD strips worth ₹1.3 crore from them. The police on Monday received a tip that a man was peddling drugs near a private hospital. They nabbed Rahul Tulsiram Sharma, 28, who had a few LSD strips on him.

He allegedly confessed to dealing drugs with his partner,Balaji C. The police arrested him and recovered 9,300 strips, ₹27.5 lakh, mobile phones, and a laptop during a raid of his residence in BTM Layout.

“Rahul hails from Pune and is a habitual offender who was arrested by the Konanakunte police last year. We are analysing call record details to ascertain the duo’s source of drugs and their network,” said a senior police officer.