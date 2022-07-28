Police recover illegally stocked rice and ragi

The Food Inspector attached to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) south division raided the house of a 70-year-old man and recovered 25 quintals of rice and ragi stored at his house illegally on Monday.

A team led by Shamanth Jayarangappa raided the house at Pragatipura in Banashankari II Stage and caught Mahboob Khan.

The officials recovered 45 plastic bags of rice and eight bags of ragi, which were part of the Anna Bhagya scheme. The officials suspect that Mahboob Khan used to buy them from the poor and sell it to rice mills for a higher price. The mills in turn process the rice and ragi further to sell it in the open market, a police officer said.

The accused has been booked under the Essential Commodities Act, but has not been arrested due to his age, the police said.