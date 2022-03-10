Police recover 90 cellphones from two accused

Hassan police have arrested two people wanted in theft cases and recovered valuables, including 90 cellphones, worth over ₹18 lakh from them.

The arrested are Anand, 35, of Hoskote in Bengaluru and Chandru, 35 from Bidadi in Bengaluru.

At a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda said with the arrest Arsikere police had resolved two theft cases registered in Arsikere town and one case in Hassan town. The police have recovered 90 cellphones, 61 grams of gold ornaments and ₹30,300 in cash.

The accused used to lift cellphones from busy places such ase bus stands and markets. They also took away cash from hundis in temples, he said.