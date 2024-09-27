GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police recover ₹69 lakh and 306 grams of gold from GST officials arrested for kidnap and extortion

Published - September 27, 2024 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Organised Crime Division of the police allegedly recovered ₹69 lakh in cash and 306 grams of gold from the four GST officials who were arrested earlier in September for kidnapping and extortion of ₹1.5 crore from businessman Keshav Tak. The police have also arrested two other people – Mukesh Jain and Prakash Jain – in the case.

The four officials – Abhishek, Superintendent of Central Tax, South Commissionerate, Manoj Saini and Nagesh Babu, two senior intelligence officers, GST Intelligence Unit, and intelligence officer Sonali Sahay – had allegedly conducted illegal raids on the businessman and had seized valuables from him. They had also kept four people, including the businessman, as hostages to for a ransom on August 30.

Mukesh was a friend of Keshav’s and was also allegedly kept hostage and released at midnight. However, during the investigation, the four officials allegedly revealed that Mukesh and Prakash were their informants and had helped them in the extortion. The two were then arrested on September 19 and 20 in Shantinagar.

One of the accused said that he had purchased a 306 gram gold brick from the money that was extorted. The police continued the investigation and seized cash worth ₹57 lakh based on the information given by the accused tax official and froze ₹12.3 lakh which was deposited in the account by the two people.

On September 23, one accused official and Mukesh and Prakashwere produced before the court and were remanded to judicial custody.

Published - September 27, 2024 09:53 pm IST

