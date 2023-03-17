ADVERTISEMENT

Police recover ₹2.45 lakh worth of ganja, arrest three peddlers

March 17, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police busted two ganja peddling rackets in Kengeri and Govindrajanagar police station limits and arrested three peddlers and recovered ₹2.45 lakh worth of ganja.

The Govindrajanagar police arrested peddler Imran Pash, 36, a resident of K.G. Halli, and another person, a resident of Bandapalli Village, Andhra Pradesh, and recovered 6.38 kg of ganja worth ₹2.1 lakh from the accused.

The police received information about the accused trying to sell ganja near Sri Balamuri Ganapathi Temple, Kanakanagar. A case has been booked under NDPS Act.

In another case, the Kengeri police conducted a raid at Visvesvaraya Layout 80 feet road and arrested Gopal, 50, and recovered 1 kg ganja worth ₹35,000.

